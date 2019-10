LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech ranks No. 13 in the first AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll of the upcoming season.

Michigan State ranks No. 1 in the poll released Monday followed by Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Louisville.

Baylor ranks No. 16.

Tech’s first game of the season is November 5 at 7:00 pm versus Eastern Illinois.

Tech played in the national title game in the previous season.