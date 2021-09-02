Texas Tech soccer player partners with Degree campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University soccer player Charlotte Teeter partners with Degree in sharing her story about overcoming barriers.

Degree’s campaign has reached over 19 college athletes, members who all share their struggles and how they hope to encourage others. Charlotte is one of the newest members.

“We are incredibly excited and humbled to have her on board as we announced the formation of the breaking limits team in July 2021.” Chiara Grillo, Senior brand manager at Degree, said.

Degree discovered Charlotte through a social media post where she shared her story, as Degree said, it is incredible as she overcame all the obstacles she faced.

“From a young age in middle school, I experienced bullying in which a lot of people experience, and I’ve come to know that a lot of girls and young women experience very similar things.

“I was taller than most of the girls in my grade. I actually had a lisp–so a speech impediment that I had to work years on to overcome–and those are just a few things they made fun of me for. Ultimately, I decided to become home-schooled in middle school for a year and just surrounded myself with people who care about me.” Teeter said.

According to Degree, Teeter is an example of how not to let public opinion or scrutiny get in the way of your dreams and just move forward.

“She is helping young women find confidence and self-esteem by her volunteer work at the boys and girls club,” Grillo said.

The Breaking Limits team hopes to help people feel motivated and break down their barriers that are usually discouraging.

“I enjoy mentoring little girls because I needed someone at that time in my life and working with the boys and girls club and just being around them, encouraging them and their confidence in what makes them unique is something that I can continue to do,” Teeter said.

You can follow Teeter on her Degree campaign journey here.