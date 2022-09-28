LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech softball is the latest program to land a NIL deal with the Matador Club.

The non-profit collective made up of Texas Tech alumni and fans announced Wednesday it has offered each member of the softball team five-figure deals.

“As Texas Tech alumni, we believe strongly in the mission and purpose of Texas Tech athletics and we are thankful for the time we spent on campus as student-athletes that shaped our character, work ethic and drive to succeed,” said John Sellers, Matador Club Board Member. “We are humbled to be able to support the next generation of Texas Tech softball athletes and to facilitate their growth as students, athletes, and people. We look forward to seeing the future accomplishments of this program on and off the field.”

The crowdfunded collective asks players to use their name, image, likeness and online presence and physical time to support local, Lubbock-based nonprofit organizations.

According to the press release, this is one of the first NIL collectives to offer significant deals to an entire

softball team.

Earlier this year, The Matador Club signed the entire Texas Tech football team including walk ons.

(The Matador Club press release contributed to this report.)