Texas Tech student athletes on track for June 15 return to facilities

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced plans on Saturday morning to begin reopening facilities for student athletes tentatively on June 15.

On Friday, the Big 12 Board of Directors voted for a phased-in return of student athletes for volunteer workouts. Sporting activities including those at Texas Tech and the Big 12 have been on hold (or in many cases, canceled) due to the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

On Saturday, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt issued a statement:

“We look forward to bringing our student-athletes back to campus. As I’ve stated previously, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff will continue to be a priority in each of our decisions. For the past several weeks, our sports medicine team, in conjunction with our team physicians and local health authorities, have been working together to allow us to develop a smart and comprehensive plan to safely allow our student-athletes to resume voluntary strength and conditioning workouts. At this time, we anticipate opening our facilities on June 15 for returning football student-athletes and then welcoming many of our newcomers two weeks later. We remain optimistic and will continue to plan for football this season.”

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains