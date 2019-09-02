Texas Tech Student Body Government issues statement on Odessa shooting

In this image made from video provided by Dustin Fawcett, police officers guard on a street in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Police said there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa. (Dustin Fawcett via AP)

ODESSA, Texas — On Sunday evening, the Texas Tech University Student Body Government issued a statement in reference to a shooting in Odessa that, as of Sunday, took the lives of seven people.

Many others were hurt and remained hospitalized Sunday.

A DPS Trooper made a traffic stop in Odessa. Police said the driver shot the Trooper, then drove off. Police said the shooter then hijacked a mail truck. Police said he shot people at random while driving the mail truck.

Police found him and confronted him in the parking lot of a movie theater. Officers shot and killed him.

The following is the statement:

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Fellow Red Raiders,

On behalf of the student body, I want to express our condolences to the students and families who have been affected by the tragedy in Midland and Odessa on August 31, 2019. Acts of violence such as these have and will affect us all.

Texas Tech Student Government Association along with the Office of the Dean of Students are ready to assist students affected or in need. We stand ready to connect you to the Student Counseling Center and other resources available.

To reach out to the Office of the Dean of Students please contact them at (806) 742-2984. If you need immediate assistance, please call the Texas Tech Crisis HelpLine at (806) 742-5555.

The Texas Tech Student Government Association is dedicated to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all Red Raiders. Should you have any questions, or our office can assist in any way, please call (806) 742-3631.

Sincerely,

David Rivero

Student Body President