Texas Tech student spending quarantine in dorm room

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech sophomore Adrian Kladzyk sits with his back against the wall. A Texas Tech ‘Final Four’ poster is on the wall. He wears a Texas Tech baseball cap, wearing a ‘Tech Jam 4:1’ T-shirt. He is in quarantine, and only leaves his dorm room to use the restroom. He has medicine on his bedside table to help with his symptoms. The room may be where the student will have to stay for several days after he said he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I got tested Tuesday because I started experiencing symptoms. I woke up with a really, really bad cough,” Kladzyk said.

On Tuesday, Kladzyk got tested for coronavirus at CVS. He said at that point, he was sure he had the virus.

“I had a fever. I had a cough. I had a headache. I had chills,” Kladzyk said.

Kladzyk said he had been taking care of himself and avoided hanging around at large gatherings. He said he believes he contracted the virus after spending time with three friends at an apartment.

“It just goes to show that it only takes one person to contract everyone,” Kladzyk said.

The sophomore said he received his positive test result on Thursday, and submitted it to the student dashboard. He said he waited to hear from the university regarding his test, but hadn’t heard back.

He decided to call the Wellness Center, then Student Housing.

“The supervisor called me back about an hour later and she told me that all the rooms in the hotel, all the quarantine rooms were completely full so she said I’m going to have to stay put in this room, disinfect everything I touch,”Kladzyk said.

He said his roommates are going to be tested as well, but are supportive about his positive test. He said they are all being cautious.

“I only leave to go to the bathroom or if I need something from the fridge,” Kladzyk said.

Officials with Texas Tech said they have not reached capacity for housing students with COVID-19 at local hotels. Students may also be housed in a designated residency hall.

In the City of Lubbock’s weekly press conference held Wednesday, Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec said they were in the process of getting more rooms for students to “deal with the cases that we have.”

Texas Tech Student Housing sent students letters Thursday evening regarding a COVID-19 Housing Update:

Once reported, we will assign you to a contact tracer who will contact you to discuss your situation; please respond to their communication promptly. If you test positive and require self-isolation, you will receive communications from Student Housing on relocation and details on what to bring with you, and Hospitality Services regarding meal delivery.