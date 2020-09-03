Texas Tech student wrapping up quarantine stay

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech freshman Madden Baggerly said she began feeling sick on the second day of classes. She decided to get tested for COVID-19, and her results came back positive.

She submitted a form to report her positive test result, and because the university is so far from home, she decided to stay at a hotel provided by Texas Tech.

She said she was given food and checked on daily. She says she feels the university is handling the situation well. However, Baggerly admits she began to feel lonely.

“All my emails and calls from people regarding food and the situation. It felt like they cared so much for me that there wasn’t anybody else,” Baggerly said.

She spent the rest of her quarantine with family friends who also tested positive for the virus.

Texas Tech said they monitor students staying off-campus as well.

In a press conference with city officials, President of Texas Tech University, Lawrence Schovanec addressed monitoring students in quarantine.

“For those put under quarantine, they’re quarantining in place so they’re monitored through the residence halls that are on campus,” Schovanec said.