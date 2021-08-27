Texas Tech students speak up about returning to school with COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University students shared their thoughts about returning to campus as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

As of Friday, Texas Tech reported a total of 257 active positive cases among students and faculty. Some students said they were worried.

“There is definitely concern, just because everything is back to normal and in the classroom there is no social distancing. I think we should go back to the social distancing, mask mandate, and things like that,” Trinity Smith, a junior at Texas Tech, said.

According to TTU, there are more than 40,000 students on campus. Several students who are vaccinated said they feels protected.

“I feel like it is safe for me and I have a pretty high worry for other people,” Javier Garza. a junior at Texas Tech, said. “I want to make sure other people feel safe by me by doing my part for the community.”

According to Texas Tech Provost and Senior Vice President Ron Hendrick, TTU faculty members are excited to be back in person. Some students have other feelings.

“It kind of sucks seeing everybody act like nothing and everything is back to normal even though it is not,” Natali Martinez, a junior at Texas Tech, said.

“We may shut down, we may not, but I don’t want to put that on me. It’s the first week.” Duane Threatt, a senior at Texas Tech, said.

The university said that its goal is to continue with on-campus learning and do as much as possible in person as it continues to keep students informed on trying to minimize COVID-19 spread.

“We’re going to be placing signage prominently around buildings at entryways and throughout buildings. Messages we have been using here on campus, as well as information from Texas health agencies about the value of masking and vaccines, just as reminders that from health professionals both of these practices are useful and helpful in reducing the spread,” Hendrick said.

Texas Tech University holds several campus clinic days where you can get tested and vaccinated.