LUBBOCK, Texas — Students in the Mechanical Engineering Program at Texas Tech formed a team and competed with a rover vehicle made from scratch in NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The team’s rover earned them a win in the safety category.

NASA’s Rover Challenge returned in person for the first time since 2019 in Huntsville, Alabama.

The team had to build the rover in three months in time for the competition, and said it was fun but a challenge.

Student Alexander Calabrese said it was a learning curve for him, but he came out with more experience.

“I’ve never machined anything. So, I went into this not knowing how to weld, not knowing how to use a lathe or mill,” Calabrese said. “I ended up with two other people we welded the whole entire thing. We ended up doing the majority of the welding for this.”

More than five hundred students competed from around the world, in college and high school teams.

Mechanical Engineering Lecturer Dr. Jeff Hanson said he uses this competition as a senior project.

“It’s a cumulation of everything that they’ve put in their toolbox throughout their whole entire collegiate career,” Hanson said. “So, they have got statics, dynamics, thermal dynamics, fluids all of those different Colussus and now you have to take all that and apply it to that one project and make something and then go compete on a national level with other schools.”

During the competition, students take their designed vehicle on a course that is approximately half a mile. They compete in obstacles and mission tasks, earning points on their performance and the efficiency of the rover.

“I was just incredibly proud of what they learned, it’s really cool for me as a professor to see what they learned from where they started to where they got to,” Hanson said. “Then go to compete at a national competition. I couldn’t be more proud of my students.”

Awards were presented in nine categories such as STEM engagement, task challenge and videography. Tech took home the trophy for the safety category.

“They took into consideration our technical writing but then also at the competition they took into consideration how we approached different things safely,” Hanson said. “There was a medical emergency on the field and in their words without missing a beat Texas Tech came up and helped them out and comforted them and took care of the medical emergency.”

The students gave a big shoutout to their sponsors and the machine shop for helping their competition be a success.