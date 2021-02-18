Texas Tech to close campus on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech announced in a statement that the campus would again be closed Friday, due to wintry weather and impact on campus infrastructure.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech:

This is an emergency message from Texas Tech University.

The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock will be closed on Friday, February 19 due to winter weather and the impact on campus infrastructure. We have had weather-related issues in some buildings and potential for more to arise over the next 24 hours as temperatures rise above freezing and we return buildings to normal operating temperatures.

All in-person classes will be moved to online instruction or canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled if feasible. Instructors will provide details for individual courses. Only essential personnel will report to campus as directed by a supervisor. TTU and System Administration employees will work remotely.

Campus facilities, including the Student Union Building, Student Recreation Center and library will re-open for normal weekend operating hours beginning on Saturday morning. Stay tuned to emergency.ttu.edu and local media for updates.

