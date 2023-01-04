LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University is set to raise the mast on the first full-scale fully operational oil rig on a U.S. college campus on January 6, according to a press release from TTU.

The event, hosted by the University’s Bob L. Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering, will be held at the East Campus Oilfield Technology Center, 1051 East Loop 289 at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

The raising of the mast is expected to take less than one hour. Close-toed shoes are recommended for anyone attending the event.