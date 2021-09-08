Texas Tech University hosts National Suicide Prevention week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University is partnering with with Risk Intervention & Safety Education to raise awareness about National Suicide Prevention week.

Throughout the week, Texas Tech is holding different events each day and Wednesday was the mental health resource fair.

“It is an amazing event where we had dozens of campus partners who have come together to really show students the support that is here as a resource for mental health.” Ashley Rose Marino, program manager for RISE at Texas Tech University, said.

Directors of the event said that this is a great way for students to walk through and physically see those that are there to support them.

“‘We just want to see you tomorrow,’ is what we say in our office to students, ‘we’ll see you tomorrow,’ and we are going to help them get there,” Brittany Todd, Director of RISE at Texas Tech University, said.

RISE conducted a survey that showed 6.2 percent of Texas Tech students say their social relationships are not supportive or rewarding, 8.5 percent believe they do not lead a purposeful or meaningful life and 9 percent of students are not optimistic about their future.

“We hope that students feel supported and loved most of all because that why we host these events.” Rose Marino, said. ” You are not alone and these things you are experiencing are not uncommon, it is something that many of us are experiencing, mental health struggles are an everyday think that’s apart of our lives.”

Anyone having thoughts of suicide or hurting themselves can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.