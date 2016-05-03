Texas Tech University Police Investigating Reported Arson at Weymouth Hall Tuesday

In compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, the Texas Tech Police Department is giving a timely warning notice about an on-campus arson.

On May 2, 2016 at approximately 11:17 PM, a Texas Tech Police Officer was dispatched to the 4th floor of Weymouth Hall to investigate damaged property. A Community Advisor (CA) reported that at approximately 3:00 PM he exited his room and observed that another occupant’s dorm room door was on fire. The CA alerted the occupants of the room and the fire was extinguished.

It was determined that paper decorations posted to the door had been set on fire by an unknown person.

The Texas Tech University Fire Marshal confirmed the classification of the offense as arson

No injuries occurred and the value of property damage was estimated at $25.00 – $50.00.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Law Enforcement continues to investigate the offense.

Persons who may have witnessed activity related to the arson or who have knowledge of responsible parties are encouraged to contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-743-2000, or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

The Texas Tech Police Department would like to remind students living on campus and persons visiting dormitories that the act of intentionally setting fire to property inside a building or habitation with intent to destroy or cause damage to the property, regardless of whether the fire continues after ignition, is a felony.

The safety of students, employees, and visitors to our campus is of paramount importance to everyone working and learning at Texas Tech. The Texas Tech Fire Marshal’s Office works in conjunction with the Office of Emergency Management to provide fire safety training to students, faculty and staff. Fire Marshals also work closely with the Texas Tech Police Department to investigate acts of arson and to report applicable statistics required under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

For more information about the most recently published Fire Safety Report and TTU Life Safety Program, please visit:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ttpd/Clery/2014_Fire_Safety_Report.pdf

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ttpd/Clery/TTU_Fire_and_Life_Safety_Program.pdf

(News release from the Texas Tech University Police Department)