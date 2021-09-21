Texas Tech University sets new enrollment record

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University released another record-breaking round of enrollment numbers Tuesday.

This year’s enrollment number is 40,666. The school set a goal of 40,000 in 2010 and first surpassed it in 2020.

“This year we’ve welcomed another record enrollment. And what’s significant about that enrollment? It’s a record freshman class and a recorded graduate enrollment…” Lawrence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech University, said.

With the record-breaking enrollment number, the university also had to update its communication with students.

“As we have been on the journey to reach 40,000 and continue to recruit students we’ve really had to customize our communication, so this past year alone we increased communication. We sent out 14-and-a-half million emails, which was a 32 percent increase from the previous year. For this incoming class we sent over 150,00 text messages to students,” Jamie Hansard, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Texas Tech, said.

Schovanec said that being able to grow through a pandemic speaks strength to the Texas Tech brand.

“When you look where our students come from, Texas Tech is distinguished in that students travel further to come to Texas Tech than any university in the country.” Schovanec said.

Schovanec also said the Big 12 conference’s expansion could still mean a brighter future.

“We went out and identified four schools that are superb academic institutions but also have strong athletic programs,” Schovanec said.

Most of the students who attend Texas Tech are first-generation college students.

“That’s been a priority at Texas Tech to increase opportunities for first-generation and students that are dealing with financial issues, and so for this year we also had a record number of Pell-eligible students. Those are students that are eligible for federal support. That’s important for us to provide opportunities provide access,” Schovanec said.

He also said that he would like to see a higher rate of students graduate. That would strengthen Texas Tech’s position as a Tier 1 research institution.

Schovanec also gave his prediction for Saturday’s football game against The University of Texas.

“That’s easy. A Raider win no doubt.”