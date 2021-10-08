Texas Tech University: Week-long events leading to Saturday’s Homecoming game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University put together a week’s worth of events that got the community excited for Saturday’s Homecoming game.

This Homecoming was extra special as they celebrated Raider Red’s 50th anniversary.

“We had all of our organizations come together to do different spirited events in the theme of flashback films 2000 to 2010, they chose a movie that was released in that timeframe. And they’ve done spirit boards that line Broadway entrance and on 18th Street,” Claire Nevarez, associate director of the Student Union Activities, said.

Nevarez said they do many other events as part of Homecoming week.

“They’ve done banners that we hang in the sub, and we had a student organization sing competition where they dance and sing new lyrics to songs. And then we also had the parade, which is happening tonight, Saturday, along with our annual pep rally and bonfire,” Nevarez said.

They also have the bonfire and pep-rally on Friday. The Saddle Tramps are also recognized as they play a big part in keeping tradition alive.

“We wrap Will Rogers and that’s what we are probably most famous for. We also light the bonfire,” Brandt S, member of the Saddle Tramps, said.

Nevarez said that Homecoming is a time where people think about what Texas Tech means to them and how we are all one big Red Raider family.

If you’d like to attend Saturday’s game you can still buy tickets here before they sell out.