LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Innovation Hub at Research Park will host the 2023 Accelerator Competition and the Social Innovation Challenge.

The competition will take place at the Innovation Hub at Research Park, 3911 Fourth Street.

The Accelerator Competition from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on April 14.

Social innovation Challenge from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on April 14.

Discoveries to Impact Closing Party and announcement of winners from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on April 14.

The day-long competition will see 18 finalist from the Accelerator Competition and the Social Innovation Challenge compete for a place in the seventh Accelerator Program cohort. Winners will be awarded a $25,000 grant along with a place in the program, which fosters the startups from business formation to product launch with the help of 57 iTTU Mentors.

The Texas Tech Accelerator Competition supports business ventures while the Social Innovation Challenge supports socially impactful ventures. Each venture will have a chance to pitch an idea “Shark-Tank” style to a panel of judges.

The competition is part of the 5th annual Discoveries to Impact Conference. The conference boats events throughout the week to celebrate the impact made through undergraduate research, scholarly engagement, innovation and startups.

Events for the entire day are open to campus, media, and the public. For more information about the finalists for both competitions, click here.

For more information on Discoveries to Impact or to register for events at the conference, click here.