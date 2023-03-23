LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage is set to host Quailapalooza on Saturday, April 1 from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Children 5 to 12 years old will have a hands-on opportunity to see how scientists study quails.

Children 5 to 12 years old will have a hands-on opportunity to see how scientists study quail during Quailapalooza from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) in Lubbock.

Quailapalooza is a hands-on range science experience focusing on the declining populations of Northern Bobwhite Quail presented by Texas Tech University Quail-Tech at the NRHC. Participants will be given the opportunity to see live quail, learn about their habitat, nesting, foraging and predators, experience how Quail-Tech researchers study this important rangeland inhabitant, and play fun games!

“For many ranchers, the Northern Bobwhite Quail is a treasured rangeland inhabitant. Unfortunately, bobwhite populations are declining throughout their historic range in Texas,” said Dr. Brad Dabbert, Burnett Foundation Endowed Professor of Quail Ecology.

The program costs $5 for non-members and is free to Ranching Heritage Association members. To register for the event, visit ranchingheritage.org. Limited space is available.

The NRHC is a 27-acre museum and historical park that offers educational programs and exhibits about ranching history and contemporary ranching issues. The center is located at 3121 Fourth Street in Lubbock and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and the historical park is wheelchair and stroller accessible.