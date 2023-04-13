LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday two additional projects for the Jones AT&T Stadium that will be completed in time for the 2023 football season. Texas Tech will install a new artificial playing surface to Jones AT&T Stadium beginning this summer as well as a new LED lighting system.

Both projects have been approved by the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents during its scheduled meeting this past February.

The two projects are estimated to cost roughly $2.2 million and will be funded through philanthropic gifts to the athletics department.

“Our administration fully supports providing the best products to our student-athletes here at Texas Tech, which is greatly appreciated by our entire program,” head coach Joey McGuire said.

In addition to approving both projects, the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents voted to increase the athletics department budget for the ongoing south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project to just under $220 million.