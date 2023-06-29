LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has another national championship trophy to add to the case.

The Meat Science Quiz Bowl Team, part of the Davis College of Agricultural Science & Natural Resources, won the national championship on June 25 at the 76th annual Reciprocal Meat Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“These students committed many hours to studying and preparing for this event. Their performance was a reflection of the high academic standards in Texas Tech’s Department of Animal & Food Sciences,” said Chance Brooks, interim department chair for Animal & Food Sciences.

The competition featured 36 teams from 20 schools, with Texas Tech claiming the national championship via a 80-30 win over Kansas State University in the final round.

Texas Tech also finished as national champion in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.