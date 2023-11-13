LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University on Monday was named the Business of the Year by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, a press release from the Chamber said.

The Lubbock Chamber is gearing up to host the 2023 Celebrate: Annual Meeting and Awards, presented by FirstBank and Trust on Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, according to the press release.

During the luncheon the Chamber will honor six exceptional award recipients and provide an insightful recap of the year, the press release said.

“The Chamber board and staff eagerly anticipate this annual celebration,” said Kay McDowell, President and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber. “It serves as a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to our Chamber members for their achievements and recognize the exciting developments on the horizon for the Lubbock Chamber.”

This year’s distinguished award recipients include:

Business of the Year: Texas Tech University Sponsored by Happy State Bank

Businessperson of the Year: Chris Chambers | Chambers Engineering Sponsored by Parkhill

Small Business of the Year: Two Docs Brewing Co. Sponsored by Giorgio’s Pizza

Volunteer of the Year: Noel Garcia | United Supermarkets Sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Chair Choice: Kerry Mayfield | Tierras Planas Roasters Sponsored by Wayland Baptist University

Ambassador of the Year: Manuel Nevarez | Tyler Technologies Sponsored by Kona Ice



According to the release, tables of 8 can be purchased for $500. Individual tickets are $40 for members of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and $55 for future members. Visit CELEBRATE: Annual Meeting and Awards – Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to purchase tickets by Nov. 23.

For more information on the Chamber and other upcoming events, follow the Chamber on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.