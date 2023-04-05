LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas Maccarone, a professor at Texas Tech University, has received a grant from the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research to study possible impacts of one layer of the earth’s ionosphere upon radio communications.

“We will use a set of dipole radio antennas to study what is called the sporadic E-layer of the ionosphere,” he said. “That is the short-term component the Air Force is funding. There are different layers of the ionosphere, and each has code letters. Sometimes the E-layer gets dense enough that it reflects FM radio transmissions.”

Maccarone, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, said the project will have short and long-term benefits and implications. The one year grant is for just more than $500,000,

The ionosphere is one of the layers of the earth’s atmosphere, almost 40 miles above the earth’s surface. It is subdivided into three layers, each with letter designation. Radio signals bounced off the ionosphere allowed them to reach around the world.

The project will allow Texas Tech researchers to use the equipment for radio astronomy. There may also be application for Texas Tech geoscientists conducting lightning research.

The first priority is to get a Texas site up and running. Upon completion, there will be another facility in place that will help map places in the ionosphere where the disruptions are occurring.

“My role is to help collect the data and give it to the people at the Air Force Research Lab,” Maccarone said.

The first step is to purchase the dipole antennas and install them at a facility near Crowell, Texas, which is approximately 160 miles east of Lubbock.

Maccarone plans to order antennas and electronics to support the project, the antennas will then be placed and then computers will be powered up to collect data. They hope to have undergraduate students involved in the project to give them hands-on experience in both ionospheric physics and radio astronomy.

“If we have people in fighter jets, and they can’t communicate with GPS satellites, it’s extremely dangerous,” Maccarone said. “From that point of view, there is a military need to understand how the ionospheric physics work.

He said projects like these where university resources and researchers can partner with the military to address specific needs and benefit both entities.

“Part of the appeal for me is it’s good to do things that help our country out,” he said, “and part of the appeal is we will get to use this equipment to do radio astronomy as well.