LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech astrophysicists part of a research group have found evidence of gravitational waves.

Gravitational waves are “ripples” in space-time caused by cataclysmic events such as colliding black holes, according to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

The wave was observed in 15 years of data acquired by the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav), a collaboration of more than 190 scientists from the U.S. and Canada.

The NANOGrav team includes Joseph Romano, professor in Texas Tech University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, and Nipuni Palliyaguru, a post-doctoral research fellow in the department.

“We have strong evidence for a gravitational wave signal, possibly produced by many supermassive black hole binary systems orbiting one another,” Romano said.

NANOGrav’s most recent dataset shows growing evidence for gravitational waves with periods of years to decades. These waves could arise from orbiting pairs of the most massive blackholes in the universe.