LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University partnered with the Texas Tech University Alumni Association to commission a artist to create a sculpture to be placed in the Centennial Plaza.

The centennial sculpture was said to celebrate Texas Tech’s 100th anniversary. The piece would celebrate the traditions of Texas Tech, including the Double T, the Masked Rider, Matadors, Red Raiders, lyrics of the alma mater or Fight song.

