LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University and Tyler Junior College entered an agreement effective as of June 16 so students can transfer seamlessly.

As part of the deal, TTU agreed to accept transferable core curriculum, fields of study and other courses from TJC.

“We recognize that the manner in which students earn their credits has evolved, especially post COVID,” said Brian Still, vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “It is through online, distance, and self-paced learning, and stacking credentials, that we can better meet their educational needs.”

Texas Tech said that the goal for the programming is to increase the number of transfer pathways to earn a bachelor’s degree while keeping costs down for students.

The initial agreement will run through 2028 and can be expanded for up to three optional one-year terms.

TJC will work to provide Texas Tech with a list of students who meet the criteria annually and the institutions will work together to coordinate events at both campuses, such as transfer fairs.