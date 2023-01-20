LUBBOCK, Texas- Faculty and staff at Texas Tech University put smiles on people’s faces as they delivered meals Friday, as part of a partnership with Meals on Wheels.

The day of service was part of the University’s weeklong celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. events.

The volunteers first gathered for instructions then started on their routes. Some involved were familiar with the process and others were doing it for the first time.

Texas Tech Libraries Unit Manager, Gordon Sims, was happy for the opportunity to help the cause.

“It makes me feel fantastic that I can be a part of this large group that we have, to really just help these people out,” Sims said. “They need this food. Look at all of the stuff that we got here!”

Student Life Director of The Health Science Center, Keri Shiplet, felt the same way.

“I am so excited to give back to our local community and support this cause because there [are] a lot of people that need meals, and I know that finding volunteers can be a challenge,” Shiplet said.

840 meals were delivered Friday. Meals on Wheels said this was the largest group of volunteers they’ve seen from the University.

The organization is not funded by the government or United Supermarkets. It relies solely on community donations.

This year, they need to raise over $2 million dollars to keep feeding their clients.

“I ask that each and every one of you that donate to help people like myself. Please continue, because it helps,” said one client. “Sometimes that’s the only meal I have, so it’s a blessing.”

To learn how to be a volunteer visit the Meals on Wheels website.