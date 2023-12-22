LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University systems have hit record high enrollment numbers across all TTU locations, according to a social media post on Friday.

The previous record for enrollment was set at 63, 498 in the 2021-2022 academic year. These numbers could also be contributed to the addition of Midwestern State University that opened September 1, 2021.

The new record for enrollment is now set at 63, 612 between all Texas Tech campuses.

When asked about the record enrollment Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. said,

“I applaud each of our universities and leadership teams for their continued focus on strategic enrollment and retention efforts. I also am proud of our institutions’ dedication to growing a values-based culture that makes each of our campuses a sought-after destination for both in person and distance education students.”