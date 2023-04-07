LUBBOCK, Texas — For the group that cheers for all things Texas Tech University, it’s time to cheer loudly for their accomplishments. Texas Tech’s Coed Cheer Squad, part of the Spirit Program, took home third on April 7 at the Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us this year,” said Bruce Bills, head cheer and mascot coach for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech Coed Cheer finished behind Weber State University and the University of Louisville. Texas Tech’s overall event score for both rounds was 95.9885.

Texas Tech Coed Cheer has consistently finished the top three throughout the past decade, winning the national championship in 2017, 2019, and second place in both 2021 and 2022.

“I’m so proud of these students,” said Stephanie Rhode, director of the Spirit Program.

Texas Tech mascot Raider Red will defend his back-to-back NCA Mascot National Championships on April 8.