LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Club is set to host a “Chopped” style competition at the Jones AT&T Stadium this spring that is open to the public! The event will take place Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. in the Texas Tech Club’s West Side Club.

A group of volunteer chefs from around Lubbock, including the Club’s Chef Hector Hernandez will compete to create the best dish using only ingredients that would come in a South Plains Food Bank box.

A secret panel of judges will come together to choose the winner. Ticket holders can enjoy meeting the competing chefs, mingling with judges and sampling the creations of each chef.

The Texas Tech Club will announce the competing chefs on social media leading up to the event.

Ticket sales and sponsorships are now open and will benefit the South Plains Food Bank in their fight to give hope, enrich lives and fight hunger.

More details and tickets/sponsorships are available here.