LUBBOCK, Texas — Several programs in the Graduate School at Texas Tech University were recognized as the 2023-2024 best graduate programs in the nation by a U.S. News & World Report.

“Graduate education is vital to research and innovation and to developing the highly skilled workforce needed for economic growth and security,” said Mark Sheridan, dean of the Graduate School.

The Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering was ranked No. 104.

The College of Education made a big jump from 2022, jumping 42 spots to No. 64.

The Jerry S. Rawls College of Business was ranked No. 107 for its full-time MBA program. The part-time MBA program jumped five spots to No. 109.

Making it’s debut in the rankings the School of Veterinary Medicine, which opened in the fall of 2021. The school is ranked No. 27.