LUBBOCK, Texas — Administrators from Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University System, local elected officials and construction team project managers took part in a “Topping Out” ceremony on May 18 for the Academic Sciences building on campus.

The facility is three-stories, and 131,000 square feet that will serve as the home for five departments within the College of Arts & Sciences.

University President Schovanec, members of the Texas Tech community and stakeholders took turns signing the final steel beam before it was placed atop the new structure.

“Events like this symbolize progress and exemplify our priority to educate and graduate students with the knowledge, skills and personal qualities that enable them to contribute to the workforce and society,” Schovanec said.

The project is expected to be completed by early summer 2024.