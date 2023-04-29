LUBBOCK, Texas — More than a dozen researchers from Texas Tech University’s Department of Biological Sciences were among the major collaborators in the Zoonomia project.

They will publish their multi-year genomic analysis of mammals and the influence of genetic change on health and disease on the April 28 issue of Science magazine.

There was a total of 14 researchers from Texas Tech involved in the project, including four faculty, three from Biological Sciences and one from Natural Resources Management.

The laboratory of David Ray, professor and associate chair of the department, studies transposable elements, sequences capable of moving from place to place within genomes.

“The instability caused by having fragments of DNA inserted randomly throughout the genome can lead to evolutionary innovation,” Ray said.

That mobility will be featured in several manuscripts to be published as a result of the Zoonomia work.

The Zoonomia Project has been cataloging the diversity in mammalian genomes by comparing DNA sequences from 240 species that exist today.