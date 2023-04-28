LUBBOCK, Texas — After three years of a dark stage, Texas Tech University’s Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre reopened to the public on Friday.

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and other university leadership gathered with faculty, staff and students from the Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts to mark the grand opening of the redesigned Maedgen Theatre.

“Today, we celebrate a facility that in many ways represents our commitment at Texas Tech to support the arts and creative activity,” said Schovanec.

The facility will provide students with a new performing space, more classrooms, practice space, enhanced technology and new costume shops.

“The reopening represents a unique opportunity for our students to study and work in world-class facilities, and in a space in which we anticipate we will engage with the Lubbock community in a very active manner,” said Martin Camacho, dean of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

The theatre will host a performance of “Sweet Charity” on Friday that will continue to run through Sunday, April 30. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday 2:00 p.m.