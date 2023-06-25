LUBBOCK, Texas — For a second consecutive year, Texas Tech University’s International Affairs is set to host participants in the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, according to a press release.

The program began in 2014 and used to help grow leaders between the ages of 25-35 from every Sub-Saharan region of the continent by bringing them to the United States for six weeks of academic and leadership training.

The press release said Texas Tech University is one of two colleges in Texas that hosted the Mandela Washington Fellowship in 2023.

Over the course of the next six weeks the group will participate in various activities to support the development of leadership skills through academic study, workshops, mentoring and networking.

They will depart for the Mandela Summit in Washington D.C. on Sunday, July 30.