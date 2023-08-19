AMARILLO, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo teamed up with Meals on Wheels AniMeals program to provide preventative health to a client’s pet.

The press release said this marks the beginning of a relationship between Meals on Wheels and the School of Veterinary Medicine to continue to expand the AniMeals program to provide annual wellness care to pet-owning Meals on Wheels clients.

The School of Veterinary Medicine will visit Meals on Wheels clients and provide veterinary service needs such as physical examinations and vaccinations.

The pets are being transported to the School of Veterinary Medicine for treatment. However, in the future, The School of Veterinary Medicine is raising funds to obtain a portable clinic such as a truck and trailer to provide onsite care for animals in need.