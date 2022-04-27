LUBBOCK, Texas- Every year, survivors of sexual violence and allies wear denim on the last Wednesday in April, Texas Tech University told KLBK News on Wednesday.

Denim Day is about changing the victim-blaming narrative, one student explained.

“A young girl in Italy was sexually assaulted by a 45-year-old man. The conviction was overturned on the basis that her jeans were so tight, that there was no way he could have sexually assaulted her without assisting him in removing the pants,” said Esmeralda Aguilera, Peer Education President for Texas Tech’s Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) team.

Every year since that 1998 trial, groups around the world, including the Texas Tech community, have participated in Denim Day.

RISE said it’s never the survivor’s fault and the Tech community is working hard to support them, as well as prevent other incidents through education.

“A lot of us are really thankful to the people that risked their lives and were brave enough to start talking about this topic and doing something about it,” Aguilera shared.

Aguilera and her friend Jorgann Holgersen said they feel like it’s their responsibility to continue that conversation, “and make sure students know they are not alone.”

“We know that sexual assault is happening at Texas Tech University and the greatest way to stop sexual violence on our campus is to raise awareness and educate people about what consent is,” said Brittany Todd, the director of RISE.

In the weeks leading up to Denim Day, RISE invited all students and faculty to participate in the event, along with the several other events TTU put on for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“A lot of departments have really strict dress codes and obviously, you can’t wear denim or jeans,” Aguilera explained.

To encourage participation from these groups, the RISE team made and passed out more than 3,000 homemade stickers, buttons and pins.

“I know it’s reached a lot of people this year, so I’m really happy about it,” Aguilera expressed.

Holgersen, who is the Sexual Assault, Consent And Sexual Health Committee Chair, added, “It’s definitely been an incredible response this year.”

She explained, “We truly want from the bottom of our [hearts] for students to live their most vital and meaningful [lives], and to feel supported and believed- and to know that there are people in their corner who have their backs.”

If you need resources, the RISE team said they would be happy to assist you in finding the right kind of help.