LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior Bryce Rameriz remains in the Raleigh area overnight to receive further medical attention after suffering a left lower leg fracture in the first half at N.C. State. Texas Tech sports medicine staff will remain with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center until he is able to safely travel and return to Lubbock.

Ramirez posted to his personal Twitter account earlier this morning. That post can be found here.

