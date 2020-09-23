1 dead after rollover in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY — One man died after a vehicle rollover resulted in him being ejected from the vehicle, according to a Department of Public Safety report.

According to the DPS, the crash occurred late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning on FM 1636 in Jones County.

DPS was notified at around 7:00 a.m. by local authorities after a motorist discovered and reported the crash. Eligio Cano Garcia, 62, of Haskell, Texas, was found dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation done by DPS, the vehicle was traveling West on FM 1636, where it veered right and off the North side of the roadway. The driver turned back to the left and across the road to the South side, where it rolled over ejecting the driver.

The investigation was still ongoing Wednesday.