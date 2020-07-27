Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees vote to start school on Sept. 1

AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees have voted to start school on September 1.

That vote was made in Tuesday’s board meeting.

The board said part of the reason they have pushed the start date to September 1 is allow teachers to prepare to return to the classroom as well as to learn the virtual teaching system.

The school board is still hosting its special meeting where they are discussing school reopening plans.

Watch a replay of the meeting in two parts below:

The board of trustees will:

Consider approving revisions to the 2020-2021 school calendar

Consider adopting a Resolution regarding employee leave related to COVID-19

We will have more information as it becomes available.