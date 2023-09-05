The sun shines through a tree on Aug, 17, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Adams)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ main electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), has issued a weather watch for Wednesday through Friday.

ERCOT said in a social media post Tuesday the watch was issued due to “forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, & the potential for lower reserves.”

The council, at this time, has not issued a conservation request and said grid conditions are expected to be normal.

Grid conditions can be monitored online through the “Texas Advisory and Notification System,” or TXANS, system.

ERCOT also said it will post daily updates on social media during a weather watch.