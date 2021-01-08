Governor Abbott to tour Arlington vaccination site, provide update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott plans to travel to Arlington Monday to tour a mass COVID-19 vaccination site. Abbott will also provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Texas, according to a news release.

Governor Greg Abbott will travel to Arlington on Monday, January 11th to tour a mass COVID-19 vaccination site and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Texas. The Governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley, and Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay E. Berdan.

WHO:

Governor Greg Abbott

TDEM Chief Nim Kidd

DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams

Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley

Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay E. Berdan

WHAT:

Briefing (B-roll opportunity)

Press conference

WHEN:

Monday, January 11th at 11:30 AM (Briefing – B-roll opportunity)

Press conference begins at 12:00 PM

WHERE:

Arlington Expo Center

1200 Ballpark Way

Arlington, TX 76011