NTSB: Loose joint caused derailment that killed Texas man

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NTSB logo National Transportation Safety Board 690_-1740241843181370681

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Federal investigators say a loose, improperly fastened rail joint led to a 2017 derailment in a North Texas rail switching yard that killed a worker.

In a report released Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the track in the Union Pacific Great Southwest Yard near the Texas Rangers ballpark in Arlington was exempt from federal rail track safety standards.

That allowed inadequate track conditions to exist on the regularly used track. The agency didn’t explain why it was exempt.

The body of 48-year-old Jon Beckman of Frisco was found beneath a freight car.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar