AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was hit and killed by a CapMetro train Thursday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Police Department.

It happened near the intersection of 41st Street and Interstate 35, on the service road southbound, just before 7 p.m.

The Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS responded to the scene.

CapMetro issued the following statement.

Today around 6:30 p.m. there was an incident involving a train and a pedestrian. The initial assessment indicates the pedestrian was in the right of way of the MetroRail train. Emergency services were called to respond to the scene. CapMetro

CapMetro also said there will be an investigation, as per procedure. It will continue monitoring the situation and share more information as it becomes available.

CapMetro will use buses to transport impacted customers while rail services are affected.

The age of the person who died is not known. No further details are available yet.