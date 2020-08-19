Smoke plumes rise from Texas plastics plant fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Flames and smoke can be seen from miles away as a large fire burns at a plastics plant in Grand Prairie, Texas, near Dallas.

A plume of smoke is so large that the National Weather Service captured it on radar.

The Poly-America facility makes plastic film and trash bags, and recycles plastic.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department says the cause of the fire is high-tension power lines falling into the plastic inventory.

Several railcars near the facility that reportedly contain flammable material have already caught fire. Now the fire is also threatening a nearby lumber yard and electrical towers.

Firefighters are working defensively, using a truck with spray foam to try to keep the blaze from spreading.

