Zoom Cat-astrophe: Filter derails Texas Judicial Court hearing

ALPINE, Texas — During a Zoom meeting Tuesday, a lawyer had a filter mishap that cat-napped a 394th Judicial Court hearing.

According to a video, the lawyer said he would proceed with the hearing with the filter still in place if his assistant was unable to remove it.

Judge Roy B. Ferguson of the 394th Judicial District Court later tweeted that if a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing, make sure the filters are off.

“This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th,” Ferguson’s tweet continued.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap



“I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021