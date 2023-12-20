Lubbock, Texas — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday the top two scams reported in the area are online shopping and employment scams.

Monica Horton, a representative for the BBB said, that when people buy items online, they are at risk of receiving scam messages and emails.

Horton said customers may see “an increase in some of the fake shipping notification messages, whether you receive a text message or an email saying that there’s a problem with the delivery of your package.”

Another scam that often would not be thought about is while job searching.

“Crooks are usually out to steal your information or steal your money,” Horton said. “A scammer will go to the extent of doing a Zoom interview with a prospective employee, send all of the onboarding paperwork to that employee for them to fill out all of their information and then disappear with it.”

Crooks may use information from your resume like your full name, email and address to scam you. Horton said to do your research when it comes to submitting a resume or talking to a potential employer.

“Know that the crooks also like to impersonate actual companies,” Horton said. “So when you turn towards the Internet and you start researching a prospective employer, you may find a company out there but go ahead and verify with that company that they do actually have an opening and reach out to them.”