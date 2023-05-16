LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center kicked off its annual Summer Showcase Concert Series on May 18 with Element. According to a press release, Element had been “keeping the funk alive in Lubbock since 2004.”

Concerts will be held every Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Meadows Courtyard, the release stated. The concert will be from May 18 through August 17.

Admission will be free, according to the release and seating for the event will be a first come, first serve basis.

According to the release, guests were highly encouraged to “walk The Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during the summer showcase hours with free admission.”

For more information, visit the website at buddyhollycenter.org