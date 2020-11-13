“The Coronavirus doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving.” Health experts say the best thing to help our rising COVID-19 cases is to stay home this Thanksgiving.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Medical Society sending a letter to Mayor Dan Pope this week pleading with him to work to stop large gatherings in the county, and encourage social distancing to citizens.

The Centers for Disease Control is providing its most robust guidelines yet for Thanksgiving.

The agency is recommending celebrating Thanksgiving virtually or only with people in your own household.

Chair of Lubbock County Medical Society Dr. Sameer Islam weighs in on all these topics.

