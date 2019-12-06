The Daily Family’s dedication helping lead Antelopes to State Quarterfinals

The Abernathy Antelopes play Canadian tomorrow in the state quarterfinals, looking for their first semi finals appearance since 2016.
Watch and find out how a father son relationship has helped build a team dedicated to each other and winning.
by: Ryan King
