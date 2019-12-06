The Daily Family’s dedication helping lead Antelopes to State Quarterfinals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Abernathy Antelopes play Canadian tomorrow in the state quarterfinals, looking for their first semi finals appearance since 2016.
Watch and find out how a father son relationship has helped build a team dedicated to each other and winning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar