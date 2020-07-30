The day in the life of a contact tracer: a ‘new experience’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Contact tracing is an important job for the Lubbock Health Department to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keeping track of the virus. Contact tracing is a standard position within the health department, but in a normal year, only three are usually on duty. Now, there are more than 25.

Two weeks ago, the Lubbock Health Department opened a call center at the Lubbock Fire Rescue administration building. Staff begin their day with a briefing, then make calls for the rest of the day.

Most of the contact tracers are city employees, but Lubbock Fire Rescue and Lubbock Police Department staff are also helping out. Fireman Justin Smith said the job can be stressful.

“I’ve always known from day to day at the fire stations, we see it all the time so we… it’s just a little different perspective of it. You see a different side of it which is very interesting so seeing both sides it kind of put pieces together,” Smith said.

Staff said they make more than 300 calls in a day.

“It’s definitely different than my normal day to day job,” Smith said. “It’s actually been really good. Everybody’s been very receptive, very informative even for a lot of us that are in here just new information and trying to get people almost a new experience for everybody.”