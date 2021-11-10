Skip to content
The Death of Chad Read
Law firm announces press conference in Chad Read deadly shooting
The death of Chad Read: A comprehensive timeline
Video
Texas Attorney General “has begun” criminal investigation into shooting death of Chad Read in Lubbock
Video
Chad Read’s mother, children file lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
Video
Chad Read’s widow files $50 million wrongful death lawsuit
Video
Why did Jennifer Read release video of the deadly shooting Nov. 5 in South Lubbock? She explains to GMA
Video
Wife of man killed during child custody dispute speaks out
Video
Chad Read shooting: The facts and the fallout
Video
Kyle Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense after deadly shooting of Chad Read
Video
Wife of Chad Read releases video of deadly shooting
Video
Court records name Chad Read’s shooter, but then sealed after news media report and no longer available
Video
LPD transfers files for Chad Read deadly shooting case to Texas AG
Video
Lubbock Co. DA’s Office files motion to recuse itself from Nov. 5 deadly shooting
Video
Lubbock Police statement on shooting death of Chad Read
Video
S. Lubbock deadly shooting, sources say 1 involved had connection to state judge
Video
News Highlights
Wife of Chad Read releases video of deadly shooting
Video
Kyle Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense after deadly shooting of Chad Read
Video
DPS identified 3 killed in crash involving Andrews ISD bus
‘Yellowstone’ prequel series filming in Texas Panhandle
Nurse refuses COVID shot for herself, her children
Video
Where people in Texas are moving to most
